The centre-half, who was being tipped for England honours before succumbing to the complaint, has not featured for Sheffield United since September 2020 - when medical experts advised he underwent surgery.

Seventeen months and several aborted comebacks later, O’Connell admitted he has yet to start running again at the Randox Health Academy, where manager Paul Heckingbottom has asked him to oversee sessions involving other injured players.

But speaking in the matchday programme ahead of tonight’s win over Sunderland, O’Connell said: “I am still working everyday to try and get back, that goes without saying. It has been a tough two years, it has been a rollercoaster. You get some good days, you get some bad.

“For now, it’s just a case of taking it slow, so I don’t have any more set backs. I think that’s probably the best thing for me to do, just take it slow.”

“It’s lonely when you are in the gym every single day and you see the lads out there training and playing at the Lane,” O’Connell continued. “I love to play football, so I am working hard every day to try and get back.”

Speaking earlier this summer, Heckingbottom revealed O’Connell and other members of United’s squad who had been ruled out of action had travelled to the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Asked if he is aiming to be declared available for selection by a particular date, O’Connell said: “Before I’ve been ready and I’ve got a bit giddy and then I have had a set-back. For now, it’s just a case of taking it slow and just making sure I am going upwards.”

“The manager pulled me and asked me to take some of the sessions with the injured lads, so that’s been good,” he added. “I’ve felt a part of the team. I am not back running but I don’t think it is far away.”

