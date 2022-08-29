Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-forward scored his first goal in nearly a year during Friday’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, producing a superb volley to end a drought which had stretched back to September.

Heckingbottom has remained one of McBurnie’s staunchest supporters during the most difficult period of the 26-year-old’s career, insisting that injuries and illness rather than a lack of ability were responsible for his drop in form.

But speaking ahead of the meeting with Paul Ince’s side, Heckingbottom told The Star: “He (McBurnie) doesn’t always like what I say to him but he knows why I say it.

“Players might not always like the things I tell them but I’m honest and they always know that I’ve always got their backs, that I’m saying those things because it’s in their best interests.

“Oli’s fitness levels now, I’ve got to admit, are surprising me. But I still want more from him. He’s still not at the levels I believe and know that he’s capable of. I know how good he can be and I know that Oli also wants more from himself.

“Oli is capable of really big things. I think all of the lads are capable of doing that. So what they’ve got to do is keep driving it forward and trying to improve.”

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates his goal but won't get special favours from the manager: David Klein / Sportimage

A £20m signing from Swansea City, McBurnie was instrumental in helping United finish ninth in the Premier League following their promotion three seasons ago. But since they were relegated back to the second tier, the Scotland international had struggled to make an impression until signalling his return with a superb volley in Bedfordshire. Having recovered from the foot problem which forced him to miss the end of the previous campaign, McBurnie entered that fixture on the back of two fine displays against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

With United second in the table following their meeting with Luton, Heckingbottom said: “We’re pleased for Oli because he deserved that goal. But his all-round performance was top drawer, at both ends of the pitch when required.

“He was working hard last season and then got all those knock backs. He caught Covid-19, lost a load of weight, and then got ill again. He also got a dead leg, a really bad one, when he came back and wanted to carry on but I had to protect him from himself.”

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United is hugged by Paul Heckingbottom: David Klein / Sportimage

McBurnie insisted he feels “fitter and sharper” than at any point over the past 18 months following his effort against opponents who also reached the playoff semi-finals last term; praising Heckingbottom for the backing he provided whilst sidelined.

“The penny, I believe, has now dropped with Oli with regards to his fight and application,” Heckingbottom added. “That has continued and you are seeing the benefits of it now. I know how good Oli can be and, trust me, he’s nowhere near those levels yet.”

