Sheffield United: Transfer plan explained as Wes Foderingham is forced off at Luton Town
Sheffield United have identified a number of targets in the emergency loan market after being forced to substitute Wes Foderingham during last night’s draw with Luton Town, although he expects the former Rangers goalkeeper to be available for selection against Reading on Tuesday.
With Wales international Adam Davies still recovering from a medial ligament injury, United handed youngster Jordan Amissah his competitive debut when Foderingham was deemed unfit to continue at Kenilworth Road.
Paul Heckingbottom, who watched Oli McBurnie score for the first time since September after Carlton Morris had fired Nathan Jones’ side in front, later revealed Foderingham was suffering from the effects of a virus he contracted before the game.
Although medical staff expect it to pass over the course of the next “24 to 48 hours”, Heckingbottom told The Star that United compiled a list of possible new signings to potentially cover for Foderingham when Davies was ruled-out during pre-season.
“Yes, we’ve got people in mind if we have to do that,” said Heckingbottom, who confirmed midfielder John Fleck could be out for “between six to eight weeks” after being diagnosed with a hairline leg fracture. “We started looking at that, if the need arises, when what happened to Davo happened. It changes all the time, of course, but it’s up to Dukey (Matt Duke, United’s goalkeeping coach) to keep on top of all that.”
“Wes wasn’t feeling that great beforehand but he went out there,” Heckingbottom continued. “Then, as you could see he started throwing up and it was obvious he couldn’t continue.
“He’s in the dressing room now, sickness and diarrhoea, so obviously we’re going to have to keep him apart from the rest of the lads. But we’re hopeful he’ll be okay for our next game. Because these things often pass pretty quickly.”
Heckingbottom praises the fighting spirit his team display in Bedfordshire, as they established a two point lead at the top of the Championship table following McBurnie’s equaliser.
One of the Scotland international’s staunchest supporters, the United manager said: “Oli deserved that. One hundred percent. But now he’s got to make sure it’s the first of many.”
Heckingbottom was less upbeat, however, when asked to clarify Fleck’s situation after the midfielder missed the trip. Reda Khadra, who also sat the match out, is likely to return when Reading travel north next week.
“It’s a hairline fracture but, fortunately, there’s been no displacement to the bone,” Heckingbottom said. “Usually that means between six to eight weeks of recovery. We’re hopeful that’s what it will be, because although we’d rather it hadn't happened, it does seem pretty straight-forward if you know what I mean.”
Explaining what Anel Ahmedhodzic didn’t start the meeting with Luton, following a series of impressive displays since completing a £3m move from Malmo, Heckingbottom added: “He took a knock and couldn’t train during the build up. We didn’t think he was going to be involved but then he began responding on the day of the game so we had him on the bench.”