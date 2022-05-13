Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Forget a top two finish, this is the way to go up

Supporters of Sheffield United in particular, given the nightmares that they have endured over the years, would certainly rather not have to go through all of that again if an automatic spot into the Premier League was an option.

However, for one Blades player, the play-offs are special and he’s looking forward to blasting his way through them and taking United into the top flight via a big day at Wembley ...after first seeing off Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals, of course.

Morgan Gibbs-White says he would rather win promotion through the play-offs than finishing in the top two

"I don't think you can get better than this in the Championship," said Morgan Gibbs-White. “It's all nice finishing first and second going up but I don't think there’s a better feeling than going up in the play-offs.

"It's a special feeling, the whole process of it – two legs, a semi-final and then maybe getting to play in the best stadium in the world at Wembley. There's no other feeling like that for me.

"I haven't played the biggest stages yet and these will probably be the biggest moments of my career so far and I have belief. I can't wait to get out there.”