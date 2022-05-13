Flea, the bass player from the iconic band Red Hot Chili Peppers has nailed his support for the Blades onto a Twitter post, backing them to beat Nottingham Forest when the clubs meet over two legs.

Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Nottingham Forest is going down. UP THE BLADES!!!

Delighted Blades fans recalled how the musician famously sang the club’s Greasy Chip Butty song on stage at a Chili Peppers Sheffield gig in 2011, and took to Twitter to comment Flea’s remarks.

Danny said on Twitter: “Was at Sheffield in 2011 when he sang the greasy chip butty song live with RHCP. Was great!

pRaYiNgMaNtIs added: “100% Flea Up the Blades.”

Sheffield United have received a surprise boost ahead of their play-off challenge from one of the planet’s best known American rock bands, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stevo said: “I was there when u sang it at Sheffield Arena, my Wednesday pal who got me the tickets wasn't so impressed.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest album, Unlimited Love, has been an international number one, and they are on tour this summer to promote it.

The first leg of the Blades’ play off clash with Forest will take place at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with the return fixture at the City Ground three days later.

Whoever progresses over the two-legged tie will play either Huddersfield Town or Luton in the final at Wembley on Sunday 29 May.