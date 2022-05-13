Speaking ahead of the match, which is being staged at Bramall Lane, manager Paul Heckingbottom refused to indulge in mind games with his counterpart Steve Cooper by confirming he does not plan to throw the visitors any tactical curve balls.

Although Heckingbottom did not rule out the possibility of making a few minor adjustments to United’s strategy, to reflect the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, he told The Star: “Our approach has been pretty similar all the way through. I think that’s important, to have that identity and also that clarity.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rather than giving people new messages, I think it’s better to reinforce the ones that are already out there. Again, that brings clarity and if things are clear then it gives you the best chance of delivering.

“We are always looking to improve. But we also like to try and be pretty consistent in what we do.”

After hosting Forest in South Yorkshire, United travel to the City Ground on Tuesday with the eventual winners facing either Huddersfield Town or Luton Town at Wembley.

Sheffield United want to play with bravery and flair against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I think, for me, we’re going to be looking at two tight games,” said Heckingbottom, whose side finished one place and five points behind Forest in the Championship table. “I definitely think, when you look at the parallels, they are going to be two relly enjoyable games as well.

“We’ve got different threats, we’re different teams and we’ll both be going out there and giving it everything.”