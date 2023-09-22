News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United v Newcastle United injury news as 12 out and 2 doubts - gallery

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield United’s home game with Premier League rivals Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 19:21 BST

Sheffield United will hope to claim their first win since returning to the Premier League when Newcastle United visit Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have claimed just one point from their opening five games of the season after securing a home draw with Everton among defeats against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Those results have left the Blades sat just one place outside of the relegation zone ahead of a home clash against a Newcastle side that are recovering from their visit to Serie A giants AC Milan in a Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

The Magpies have a number of injury issues of their own and manager Eddie Howe has also hinted he could make changes following their San Siro adventures.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting, The Star looks at the injury issues facing both Heckingbottom and Howe as they look to claim wins in front of the Sky cameras.

The latest team news ahead of Sheffield United's home game with Newcastle United.

Knee injury

OUT: Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Knee injury

Achilles injury

OUT: Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

Achilles injury

ACL injury

OUT: Emil Krafth (Newcastle United)

ACL injury

