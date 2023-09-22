Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Basham will have no split loyalties this weekend as Sheffield United continue their search for a first win of the season against his hometown club Newcastle United. The defender came through the ranks at the Magpies as a youngster before being released at 16, and has now made a home at Bramall Lane in his 10th season as a Blade.

Despite growing up supporting their bitter rivals Sunderland, Basham will know plenty of Newcastle fans in the away end on Sunday having been born in Hebburn, seven miles from St. James’ Park. If teammate John Egan fails to shake off the knee issue that kept him out of Saturday’s dramatic defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, Basham will walk out in front of them wearing the captain’s armband around his left bicep.

Little wonder, then, that a little flicker of excitement crossed his face when the subject was raised. “It’s a massive game,” Basham said. “They’re all big games in the Premier League but this isn’t just another game. It’s Newcastle United. They played AC Milan in midweek and they’re pushing in the league and Champions League as well, so it’ll be a great game. I’ll have a lot of fans in the away end who I know, but I always want to try and get one over on them. I’m playing for Sheffield United, and we want to get three points and get our season up and running as soon as possible.”