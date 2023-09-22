No split loyalties for proud Chris Basham ahead of Sheffield United’s “massive” Newcastle United clash
Proud Basham captained United at Spurs ahead of clash with hometown club
Chris Basham will have no split loyalties this weekend as Sheffield United continue their search for a first win of the season against his hometown club Newcastle United. The defender came through the ranks at the Magpies as a youngster before being released at 16, and has now made a home at Bramall Lane in his 10th season as a Blade.
Despite growing up supporting their bitter rivals Sunderland, Basham will know plenty of Newcastle fans in the away end on Sunday having been born in Hebburn, seven miles from St. James’ Park. If teammate John Egan fails to shake off the knee issue that kept him out of Saturday’s dramatic defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, Basham will walk out in front of them wearing the captain’s armband around his left bicep.
Little wonder, then, that a little flicker of excitement crossed his face when the subject was raised. “It’s a massive game,” Basham said. “They’re all big games in the Premier League but this isn’t just another game. It’s Newcastle United. They played AC Milan in midweek and they’re pushing in the league and Champions League as well, so it’ll be a great game. I’ll have a lot of fans in the away end who I know, but I always want to try and get one over on them. I’m playing for Sheffield United, and we want to get three points and get our season up and running as soon as possible.”
Basham has worn the captain’s armband before but was appointed Egan’s vice-skipper before the start of the season and led out United at Spurs’ cavernous stadium for a cruel 2-1 defeat, with United leading 1-0 going into 12 minutes of added-on time. “The manager addressed that at the start of the season, that I was going to be the captain if Egan was missing,” Basham said. “I’m immensely proud, especially away at Tottenham Hotspur, and another big moment for me and my family, for sure.”