Sheffield United are still looking for their first win of the season in the Premier League and take on Newcastle United this weekend

Sheffield United’s quest for their first victory of the campaign brings Newcastle United to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades will be hoping there will be something of a hangover on the Magpies’ ranks after Eddie Howe’s side’s return to the Champions League this week saw them pick up a point thanks to a battling 0-0 draw with AC Milan at the San Siro.

Newcastle haven’t set the league alight theselves this season, with an opening day hammering of Aston Villa followed up by three defeats on the spin, albeit against tough opposition in Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Last season’s fourth-placed finishers got back to winning ways domestically last weekend as they edged Brentford and according to pundit Chris Sutton, Newcastle are yet to really get going so far this campaign.

However, the former Blackburn and Celtic striker is backing Howe’s side to come out on top at the Lane, despite their unspectacular start.

The Blades meanwhile, have a single point to show for their efforts so far and while Sutton praised Unuted for the resilience shown so far against the top flight’s big boys, he’s not expecting a home victory.

“Sheffield United were really resilient for so long against Tottenham last week, just as they were against Manchester City earlier in the season, but again they were left with nothing to show for it.

“Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom complained about the amount of time added on in the Spurs game, but it was poor defending that let his side down in the end - he can’t blame the referee for that,” Sutton wrote in his BBC Sport Premier League predictions column, as he plumped for a 1-0 win for Newcastle.

“The onus is going to be on them to be more attack-minded in this game, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek.

“Eddie Howe’s team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn’t play well - but it was a great point for them in the end.

“It wasn’t just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven’t clicked because they have not really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point.

“They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.”

Meanwhile, another former Premier League star is also going for an away win, albeit with a much more convincing scoreline.

Paul Merson backed a 3-0 victory for the Toon in what he describes as a ‘must get something’ match for the Blades.

“I feel this is a must-win for Newcastle, while for Sheffield [United], this is a ‘must get something’ kind of game,” he said on Sports Keeda.

“The Magpies were fortunate not to lose against AC Milan on their UEFA Champions League return and have been nowhere close to what they were last season.

“In my opinion, they are already out of the title race and could face an uphill battle to secure a top-four spot if they don’t string together a run of wins.