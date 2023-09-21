Boss Paul Heckingbottom has something of a headache in his striker department after Oli McBurnie was sent off in the 2-1 defeat at Spurs, meaning he misses out against Eddie Howe’s side. With a number of forwards already missing through injury, it is an issue he could have done without.

Elsewhere there are question marks over John Egan’s fitness while George Baldock will miss out with a calf issue. So how will Heckingbottom approach the game as United look for their first win of the season, against a side who faced AC Milan in midweek Champions League action? We tasked our man with stepping into Heckingbottom’s shoes and selecting the side he would pick to face Newcastle - do you agree, or would you go about it in a different way?