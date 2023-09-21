News you can trust since 1887
McAtee, Basham, no McBurnie - Sheffield United predicted XI to face Newcastle United, in pictures

After the late heartbreak of defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United must pick themselves up off the canvas for another tough test this weekend when megarich Newcastle United roll into town.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:44 BST

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has something of a headache in his striker department after Oli McBurnie was sent off in the 2-1 defeat at Spurs, meaning he misses out against Eddie Howe’s side. With a number of forwards already missing through injury, it is an issue he could have done without.

Elsewhere there are question marks over John Egan’s fitness while George Baldock will miss out with a calf issue. So how will Heckingbottom approach the game as United look for their first win of the season, against a side who faced AC Milan in midweek Champions League action? We tasked our man with stepping into Heckingbottom’s shoes and selecting the side he would pick to face Newcastle - do you agree, or would you go about it in a different way?

As nailed-on a selection as you’re likely to see this season. Has started the season brilliantly and was in inspired form at Spurs, apart from one hairy moment when he handled outside his box. May be in for another busy afternoon against Newcastle

1. Wes Foderingham

With George Baldock out for a few weeks Bogle will get the nod again and showed at Spurs he can cope with the big occasion. He was defensively sound enough against a very tricky opponent in Manor Solomon and showed his offensive prowess with a good cross for McAtee’s chance, although he had strayed offside in the build-up

2. Jayden Bogle

With John Egan deemed not fit enough to face Spurs it remains to be seen if he recovers in time for Sunday’s game but if not, Basham will be fired up and determined to right the wrongs of last weekend against his boyhood club. With the added motivation of wearing the captain’s armband, too

3. Chris Basham

Showed his class with his best display of the season so far in the middle of defence against Spurs, keeping the lively Son mostly quiet and also getting forward when the opportunity arose too. Will be relishing the chance of testing himself against £63m man Alexander Isak this weekend

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

