Before the football came the love-bombing. The battle for Iliman Ndiaye’s heart and mind.

“A big welcome back for our World Cup hero,” Bramall Lane’s master of ceremonies roared, as he introduced Sheffield United’s squad seconds ahead of kick-off. And the crowd responded in a manner which reminded the Senegal attacker that football is about more than pounds, shillings and pence. Or all the West African francs in Dakar’s central bank.

Fortunately for United and their manager Paul Heckingbottom, whose side consolidated their grip on second place by beating Huddersfield Town, Ndiaye is someone who plays the game for the sheer thrill of it. He appears motivated by the desire to produce moments of sheer magic rather than material gains. And that, with his performances in Qatar announcing him to a global audience, should provide Heckingbottom with plenty of ammunition as we approach the transfer window. He will hope it is backed up with cover from above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First-half I thought we were excellent,” Heckingbottom said, after Billy Sharp’s strike proved enough to settle a contest which turned out to be tighter than the early skirmishes had suggested. “Second, we weren’t as tidy on the ball. But we defended well and, with all due respect to them, I wasn’t too worried about conceding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six days after representing his country against England in the oppressive heat of Doha, Ndiaye’s importance to the cause meant he was thrust straight back into action against opponents who travelled to South Yorkshire at the foot of the table. With Huddersfield offering little, fears United’s bold selection call could expose him to injury quickly proved unfounded. But Ndiaye’s shift was still impressive, dragging defenders this way and that with his trickery and movement. Although the 22-year-old did not add to his goal tally, he did craft the chance which saw Sharp open the scoring. Latching onto Ndiaye’s inch-perfect pass, United’s captain netted his first of the season in effortless fashion; taking a touch before clipping a shot over the advancing Lee Nicholls.

“I always fancied Billy to score,” continued Heckingbottom, revealing Sharp had netted twice during a behind closed doors friendly at Rotherham during the break in the domestic schedule. “For me, even though he’s 37 soon, he’s got to carry on playing as long as he can. His finish was quality and so was the assist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Iliman, it wasn’t ideal preparation and when he got on the ball he showed what he’s all about,” Heckingbottom added. “With the ball, he was great. Without it, I can tell he’s not been with us for a while because some of the little details weren’t there. I’m looking forward to getting back into him.”

Despite the return to fitness, or something close to it, of Sander Berge, United tasked James McAtee, Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn with nailing things down around the centre circle. Their lack of physical presence should have presented the visitors with an opportunity. Initially, they were either unwilling or unable to take it, with Sorba Thomas their only threat. But they grew in confidence immeasurably after the interval, prompting Berge’s introduction following attempts by Duane Holmes and Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Huddersfield Town: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We were excellent second-half, we frustrated Sheffield United and really made it difficult,” Mark Fotheringham, the Huddersfield manager, said. “Sometimes it’s just calmness and composure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Clark, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee (Berge 65), Ndiaye (McBurnie 80), Sharp © (Khadra 80). Not used: Davies, Basham, Lowe, Bogle.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Thomas, Boyle, Ruffels (Rhodes 89), Kesler-Hayden (Simpson 78), Kasumu (Hogg 46), Holmes (Diarra 65), Rudoni, Ward, Lees ©, Helik. Not used: Jackson, Bilokapic, Ayina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).

Iliman Ndiaye returned from the World Cup to create Sheffield United's opener: George Wood/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendance: 27,794.