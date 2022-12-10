James McAtee has explained how working with Stuart McCall, the former Scotland and Rangers midfielder, is benefitting his game after it emerged Sheffield United will consider expanding their coaching staff later this season.

On loan from Manchester City, McAtee endured a difficult start to his career at Bramall Lane as he adapted to the physical demands of Championship football.

As well as acting as Paul Heckingbottom’s assistant, McCall has also been tasked with putting on specialist sessions for McAtee and other members of United’s engine room. Speaking ahead of today’s game against Huddersfield Town, McAtee admitted taking part in those has helped him acclimatise to life in England’s second tier and begin producing the kind of form which persuaded Heckingbottom to bring him to South Yorkshire in the first place.

“When I first came in, I thought he (McCall) was a crazy guy but he’s helped me out a lot and always pits his arm around me,” McAtee said. “He’s always helping me. The other day in training, I was in the pocket. But after we’d finished he came over and said: ‘When you’re there, why don’t you just try to pull out a little bit?’ It was about receiving the ball in better positions.”

Aged 20, McAtee arrived at United with a reputation for being one of the most technically accomplished youngsters in the English game. But, after experiencing a mauling at the hands of Luton Town when Heckingbottom’s side travelled to Kenilworth Road in August, he discovered skill must be allied with strength - or at least a belligerent personality.

“If that hadn’t happened, I might not be the player I am today,” McAtee said. “A day or two afterwards, I wasn’t in the best of minds. But Macca helped me a lot.”

With Jack Lester handed special responsibility for improving United’s attacking play, Heckingbottom currently works with their defensive unit when the former striker and McCall hold their own tutorials. That is expected to change at some point in the future, with Heckingbottom outlining plans to appoint specialist help. But that is unlikely to happen until the New Year, when the fixture schedule becomes more sedate.

“The biggest difference is the physicality,” McAtee said. “But also the importance of second balls – something Jack and Hecky have been telling me about.”

James McAtee of Sheffield United runs with the ball: George Wood/Getty Images

Stuart McCall, Sheffield United's assistant manager, is a former midfielder: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

