Aged 22, Ndiaye started last night’s match against England in Qatar having impressed during the group stages. But after missing a number of early chances, the African champions were eventually beaten 3-0 with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka sending Gareth Southgate’s side into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Despite not being expected to arrive back in Europe until the middle of this week, Heckingbottom appears set on including Ndiaye in his starting eleven for Saturday’s meeting with Huddersfield Town - United’s first competitive outing since November 12.

“We are his priority,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll see how he is but I don’t think he’ll need a break.

“We want Iliman back out there for us.”

Ndiaye was withdrawn at half-time, as the Senegalese’s head coach Aliou Cisse attempted to plot a course back into the contest after strikes from Henderson and Kane.

“He loves playing,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s what he’ll want to do.”

Ndiaye has experienced a coming of age moment in the Middle East, announcing his presence on the global stage with two fine displays against the host nation and Ecuador before the meeting with England. His performances for Cisse’s men are expected to spark a flurry of interest in the attacker ahead of the January transfer window, after recruitment analysts both at home and abroad were able to gauge him against some of the finest defenders in the game. With his contract set to expire in 2024, United recently invited Ndiaye’s agent to discuss an extended deal which recognises his status both on a domestic and international level. Although it is unlikely to be accepted, Heckingbottom is keen to see the player remain in South Yorkshire until at least the summer, given the size of the prize United are chasing.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United has been on World Cuo duty with Senegal: George Wood/Getty Images

Regaining a place in the top-flight , which they surrendered two seasons ago, would be worth around £170m over the course of three years. United are preparing for their meeting with Town three points behind leaders Burnley and having lost only once in six outings. Three of the nine goals Ndiaye has claimed for Heckingbottom’s team so far this term have come during that run.

"Iliman will benefit so much from being involved in a World Cup, the same as Davo,” said Heckingbottom, who will welcome Wales’ Adam Davies back to United’s training complex this week. “The experience they’ll get, the nowledge they’ll take away with them, it’s only good for them and us. It will make them even better players, for sure.”

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing Sheffield United to face Huddersfield Town: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage