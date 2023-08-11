The latest injury news as Sheffield United prepare to make their Premier League return with a home game against Crystal Palace.

Sheffield United will make their return to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon when Crystal Palace make the trip to Bramall Lane.

The Blades have endured a challenging summer with off-field uncertainty hampering Paul Heckingbottom’s attempts to strengthen his squad as they prepare to take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and treble winners Manchester City.

That transfer activity has continued up to the last 48 hours after Sander Berge joined fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley and the Blades made progress in their attempts to find a replacement for the Norway international after reportedly agreeing a fee for Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer.

But for now, all focus is on the return to competitive action as United look to make a positive start to the new season. Ahead of the game, The Star looks at the latest injury news on both sides ahead of the Bramall Lane clash.

Sheffield United

Heckingbottom is facing a number of selection issues ahead of his side’s return to the top flight. Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly and John Fleck are all confirmed absentees and all four players are not anticipated to return to contention until September at the earliest.

The Blades boss is hoping for better news on strikers Ole McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison as they close in on a return from foot and groin injuries respectively and it is anticipate both players will be handed late fitness tests before final decisions are made on their involvement. Midfielder Oliver Norwood is also being assessed after his pre-season action was limited by a facial injury.

The injuries mean Heckingbottom could hand debuts to summer signings Austin Trusty, Ben Traore and Vinicius Souza, with the latter expected to have received clearance in time to make his first appearance for the club just days after joining from

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have some major injury concerns of their own ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane.

One major blow came when Michael Olise suffered a thigh injury playing for France at the European Under-21s Championship during the summer. The former Reading forward, who has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer, is not expected to return to action until September.