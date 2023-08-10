Sander Berge has revealed he still gets “goosebumps” when thinking about his welcome from Sheffield United supporters, as he waved farewell to them yesterday after joining Burnley. The Norwegian international moved to United’s top-flight rivals after turning down the offer of a new Blades deal.

The deal means that United will go into the new season without four of their star men from last season’s promotion campaign, in Berge, Iliman Ndiaye and loan stars Tommy Doyle and James McAtee. The Blades mark their return to the Premier League at home to Crystal Palace this weekend while Berge is expected to make his Burnley debut on Friday evening against treble-winners Manchester City.

In his first interview as a Burnley player, Berge revealed that the Clarets’ “ambitions” and “project” had helped convince him make the move, while the chance to work under Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor was also a key factor. And in a social media post, addressed to “Sheffield United Football Club”, Berge fondly remembered his debut for the Blades - ironically against Palace, at Selhurst Park - which saw him serenaded after the game with his newly-created terrace chant, set to the tune of Oasis’ She’s Electric.

Berge wrote: “Thank you for the last 3 1/2 years! To this day I still get goosebumps thinking about my first game away at Palace when the fans took me in as one of their own with the song. It’s been a rollercoaster ride from the beginning to the end.

“Despite tough times with injuries and relegation, I am glad I could play a part in bringing this club back to where they belong in the Premier League. Playing at Bramall Lane in front of you all has been special every single time and I will forever cherish The Greasy Chip Butty Song and the rocking atmosphere for 90 minutes.

“I would sincerely like to thank the staff and players for making me feel at home since the first day I signed. You’ve all made this journey unforgettable and I will forever be thankful for all the memories we shared on and off the pitch. Once a Blade, Always a Blade! I wish you all the best for the future. Sander.”

United players were quick to add their tributes to their popular former Bramall Lane teammate. Close friend George Baldock wrote: “My (big) little brother Amazing player and professional but even better person. Thanks for the memories on and off the pitch. Been a pleasure playing with you big man.”