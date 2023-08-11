The Blades have reportedly made a firm move to land a replacement for Sander Berge on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Sheffield United have reportedly taken a major step forward in their bid to complete a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The Brazil-born star has become a firm favourite with the Championship club after scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists in 132 appearances since joining the Sky Blues in a £1million move from Dutch club PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020.

Hamer’s form has led to interest from several clubs as he makes his way into the final 12 months of his current deal at Coventry and City manager Mark Robins has already admitted he is unsure what could lie ahead for his prize asset.

When asked if there was an update on the midfielder’s future last month, he told Coventry Live: “Nothing at all and I honestly don’t expect anything to happen. And I will be glad if it doesn’t.

“Who knows, who knows... But the thing with Gus is that I will keep talking to him and working towards a solution for everybody; the best for everybody and hopefully that will be him staying. We love him, the fans love him and he should commit the rest of his career to us.”

The sale of Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP means Coventry are not in desperate need to sell Hamer, despite the vast majority of the reported £20million fee already being spent on new signings Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

But with the Blades and Leeds United both showing an interest in the midfielder, Football Insider have now claimed the Sky Blues have placed a £12million valuation on the former Netherlands Under-21 international.

However, the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has now revealed the Blades have agreed a fee in excess of that valuation for Hamer and reported the midfielder is set to undergo a medical ahead of a £15million move to Bramall Lane. The deal will go some way for making up for the loss of Sander Berge after the Blades midfielder joined fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley in a £12million deal on Wednesday.

Speaking about the move, the Norway star said: “I have heard a lot of good things about Burnley and seeing the success from outside last season, there’s a great project building here.