It’s been a slow start to the summer transfer window for Sheffield United - but in recent weeks, Unitedites have allowed themselves to dream a little bit more as their long-awaited US-led takeover edges ever closer. The Blades are in a state of limbo until the would-be owners get the keys to Bramall Lane, with Chris Wilder limited to the free transfer of Jamie Shackleton so far.

But a number of United targets are well-known, with the Blades ready to push the button if and when they are able to. In the meantime there are also a number of impressive players available for free after leaving their respective clubs earlier this summer, as Wilder looks to assemble a squad capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt - and then, more importantly, having more of a chance of staying there after last season’s damp squib of a season.

With that in mind, we let our minds wander a little and came up with our dream - but realistic - Blades XI, should the takeover go through before the summer transfer window shuts later this summer. What do you make of it, and what would you do differently if you were in charge of United’s recruitment?

Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) One of the highest-rated young goalkeepers in the EFL could be available this summer after turning down a new contract at Plymouth. He is known to have admirers at United, who are looking to move on Ivo Grbic and bring at least one new goalkeeper in this summer

Jayden Bogle (SUFC) Whoever United target in the market they're unlikely to get too much better than Bogle, especially at Championship level. Still young and is now in the final year of his contract, so that's a priority to get sorted

Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) A previous target of the Blades and a man who doesn't look to have a future at the City Ground, Worrall could be a very good replacement for the departed John Egan