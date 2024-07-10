AFC Bournemouth explain Daniel Jebbison transfer move after Sheffield United exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Bournemouth explain Daniel Jebbison transfer switch after Sheffield United contract rejection

AFC Bournemouth have hailed the “potential” of striker Daniel Jebbison after unveiling the former Sheffield United man as a Cherries player. Jebbison has signed a four-year deal on the south coast after rejecting the chance to stay at Bramall Lane and leave as a free agent this summer.

The Blades were confident last season that Jebbison would sign that deal on offer and remain at United, with boss Chris Wilder reporting that Jebbison had told him that he saw his future in South Yorkshire. But the longer the saga went on, the chances increased of him moving on when his contract officially expired on June 30.

The England youth international exploded onto the scene when he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut in the competition, but didn’t manage to kick on from that promising start and missed almost all last season with a blood clot issue, appearing as a substitute in the final game of the season before saying goodbye.

United posted a farewell message to Jebbison on social media, with a picture of him celebrating that historic goal at Goodison Park against Everton. “Good luck in your next chapter,” it read.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We're very pleased to have Daniel sign a long-term deal with us. He has many promising attributes, and has already provided some memorable moments in his young career so far.