Although some of those who have spent the past week-and-a-half on duty with their respective countries began filtering back to South Yorkshire today - including Reda Khadra, Rhian Brewster, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who all took part in England’s under-21 fixture against Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday - the majority of those being considered for selection will not arrive until today.

That means manager Paul Heckingbottom, together with his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, have two full sessions to apply the finishing touches to United’s preparations. Deciding how a defence already shorn of Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens should line-up in Anel Ahmedhodzic’s absence - the centre-half was injured ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s latest round of Nations League fixtures - features at the top of the agenda.

“I don’t think there will be many, if any, teams in the division who have had as many away as us,” McCall said, as United look to at least preserve their three point lead at the top of the table. “It’s a problem in one way but, look at it another, and it tells you we’ve got really good players here.”

John Egan scored twice for the Republic Ireland, grabbing a goal apiece in their clashes with Scotland and Armenia, before jetting back to England. George Baldock was called-up by Greece while Sander Berge (Norway), Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) were among those to also win their latest caps.

United won all of their final four meetings before domestic competition was placed on hold, also keeping clean sheets during those victories over Swansea City, Hull City, Reading and Preston North End.

City make the journey north in 17th position, but unbeaten in three.

“We’ll get the lads back, have a look at them and then see how they are,” added McCall. “It’s not ideal but the same goes for everyone. And we’re proud that these boys are going away with their countries, really proud.”