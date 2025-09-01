Big-spending Wrexham consider Sheffield United transfer move as Blades "eye" ex-Sheffield Wednesday man

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big-spending Wrexham could resurrect their previous interest in Sheffield United skipper Jack Robinson in the final hours of tonight’s transfer window, The Star has been told, after interest from another Championship rival in the former Liverpool man. Robinson, who turned 32 today, is in the final year of his Bramall Lane deal.

He was missing completely from the United squad that travelled to Middlesbrough on Saturday, although boss Ruben Selles insisted afterwards that it wasn’t transfer-related. We reported at the weekend that Watford had previously been interested in Robinson, before stepping up their attempts to sign an alternative target in Formose Mendy of Lorient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham were first linked with Robinson earlier in the summer before splashing the cash to sign Callum Doyle from Manchester City, which seemed to signal the end of their Robinson interest. But The Star has been told that it could be resurrected in the final hours of the window.

Doyle has seemingly tied up the spot on the left of defence for Phil Parkinson’s men but any move for Robinson could free up the Welsh side - who signed Ben Sheaf from Coventry City earlier today - to move out Eoghan O'Connell and maybe Dan Scarr, potentially on loan deals.

Birmingham City, who dumped Robinson and United out of the League Cup earlier this month, also showed interest in the left-footed centre-half, one of six centre-halves currently on United’s books after a spate of incomings in that area late in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have also been linked with another this afternoon, with Radio Sheffield suggesting that Luton Town man Mark McGuinness - formerly on loan at United’s city rivals Wednesday - could emerge as a target before the window slams shut later tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would leave Selles with at least SEVEN players at his disposal capable of playing in the middle two positions, if McGuinness - or another centre-half - does arrive and Robinson does indeed move on. Ben Mee, the former Burnley and Brentford centre-half, is also waiting to discover if he will be offered a deal as a free agent after training with the Blades recently.

If Robinson does depart then Swedish rookie Nils Zatterstrom would be left as the only left-footed centre-back on Selles’ roster, with the experiment of shifting across fellow youngster Tyler Bindon not working as planned at Middlesbrough. But with less than three hours remaining of the summer window, all parties will have to move swiftly to get any deals agreed before the 7pm cut-off point...