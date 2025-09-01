Sheffield United explore late transfer option as rivals Preston North End make Tom Cannon approach
Sheffield United could make a last-ditch bid to bring another striker to Bramall Lane ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline as their Championship rivals Preston North End consier a final-day bid to sign Tom Cannon on loan. The striker has been played out of his natural position since Ruben Selles’ arrival in South Yorkshire.
And the fact that United are looking to sign another winger, with a deal for Cheio Ogbene advancing ahead of the 7pm deadline, could lead them to consider letting Cannon leave on a temporary basis. But the Blades are also keen to not leave themselves short and are exploring a late striker move themselves.
The offer from North End, managed by former Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, is understood to cover the majority of Cannon’s wages at Bramall Lane, while United are likely to push for the full salary to be paid before they consider sanctioning.
The striker has struggled for consistent form since arriving from Leicester City last January and his substitution in the recent home defeat to Millwall was cheered by sections of his own supporters.
United have already let Kieffer Moore leave this summer, the striker in fine form for Wrexham after making the move to Wales, and brought in the experienced Danny Ings as his replacement, with Ryan One also available as potential back-up to Tyrese Campbell.
The Blades also made a move for Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri in the latter stages of the window, but that was dismissed by their city rivals and sources with knowledge of the situation have suggested that United will not return with a former bid before tonight’s deadline.