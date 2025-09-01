Sheffield United in line for cash windfall as former player nears sensational £30m Newcastle United transfer deal

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could be in line for a healthy cash windfall as one of their former academy products nears a sensational £30m transfer move - in the same week he earned a senior call up to his national side. The Blades sold striker Will Osula to Newcastle United last summer.

The Danish youth international had been a part of United’s academy since 2018 and was drip-fed into Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League last season as they won the Carabao Cup. He scored recently in an epic game against Liverpool and is now nearing a huge move to Germany with Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daily Mail have reported that the Magpies, who are close to selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a British record fee after he went on strike, are in talks with the Bundesliga side and that the deal will include a buy-back clause.

Of more importance to the Blades will be the sell-on that was inserted into the deal that took Osula to St. James’ Park last summer. At the time the windfall helped fund some much-needed incomings to Chris Wilder’s squad, which went on to reach the play-off final after winning 92 points.

Sheffield United in line for cash windfall as Wll Osula nears sensational £30m Newcastle United transfer deal

And the Blades could get a second valuable bite of the cherry a year on if the deal progresses as expected. The rest of Newcastle’s staggered payments would become due if the player does make the move, while United would bank a healthy sum based on a percentage of the profit that the Magpies make from the deal.

We understand the move was an initial £10m one with £5m in what were described as “achievable” add-ons and a sell-on clause to protect United’s interests going forward - which could bank them a few million more before 7pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula had also been linked with Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa but that move is now seen as unlikely as Frankfurt emerge as frontrunners to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old. Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with interest in the former Blade.