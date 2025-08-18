Untimely injury wrecked Sheffield United transfer for speedster linked with top Serie A clubs

Sheffield United’s current need for central defenders is well known, but the situation could have been wildly different had an untimely injury not wrecked their hopes of signing a player hailed as one of the fastest in Italy before his untimely fitness issue. The Blades’ apparent interest in Polish defender Przemyslaw Wisniewski was revealed by his agent, Marcin Michalak.

The centre-half underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2023, meaning that if United’s interest is indeed true then it was before their sorry season in the Premier League in 2023/24. An interview with Michalak with Calcio Spezia talks of a €7million offer made to Spezia for a player who was then downed by an unfortunate injury, wrecking any hopes of the move.

Wisniewski is now back on the field for the now-Serie B side but is again attracting attention from elsewhere, with interest from Serie A, Germany and Turkey. The ship has probably sailed now when it comes to a move to United, who are desperate to add at least two centre-backs to their squad before the transfer deadline on September 1.

“Sheffield is true,” Michalak said. “But at that time we were also one step away from entering the top five or six clubs in Serie A. There was a lot of movement on him, which unfortunately was dampened by the serious forced layoff.

“Przemyslaw had already been called up to the national team, but only that injury prevented him from responding to the coach. So now that he's back to this level, it should only be a matter of time ."

The 27-year-old stands at an imposing 6ft 5in but his ground speed has marked him out as a potential target for a host of European clubs. “Due to ongoing conversations with several clubs, I cannot provide specific information on the matter,” Michalak said.

“Przemyslaw is back to his normal level after the injury. Everyone remembers that he did well with Spezia in Serie A before: he scored against Milan and showed some interesting things. He needed some time to recover physically, given that his style is based on speed and explosiveness.

“I'll give you a statistic: in one of the matches last season, he reached a top speed of 36.77 kilometers per hour, making him one of the fastest central defenders in Italy ."