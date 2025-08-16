"Coming days..." - Sheffield United boss answers Bobby Thomas transfer question after Coventry City interest

Ruben Selles refused to be drawn too strongly on Sheffield United’s transfer interest in Coventry City defender Bobby Thomas as the Blades’ need for fresh blood was again laid bare this afternoon. The Blades’ defeat at Swansea City means Selles has lost all three of his games since succeeding Chris Wilder earlier this summer.

He has been dealt a tough hand in the transfer market but conversely, the players at his disposal are better than they are currently showing, having gone more than 100 minutes in South Wales without mustering a single shot on target.

United’s interest in City man Thomas was revealed last week as they look to replace the departed Anel Ahmedhodzic, with a potential spot for Swede Nils Zatterstrom on their work permit exemptions list freed up by Jefferson Caceres’ move to Dunfermline on the eve of this game.

Speaking generally about United’s transfer situation, and whether they are any closer to getting fresh blood into the building, Selles said: “As you know, since yesterday morning, I have just focused on the game and I don't want to know about the people that aren't going to help me win the next game. So I don't have any update on that.”

On Thomas specifically, the Spaniard said: “As it stands, right now, there have been a lot of names on the list. Everyone knows that we talk about reinforcing certain positions, every player that knows the Championship and is a good player has been linked with us.

“Let's see what the club can announce in the coming days. But again I will repeat myself, I will not make that transfer window thing an excuse for us not getting the result today.”