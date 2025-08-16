"Not good enough" - Ruben Selles explains Sheffield United defeat at Swansea City as pressure builds

Ruben Selles has admitted Sheffield United were "not good enough" going forward as his poor start to life at Bramall Lane continued at Swansea City this afternoon. The Blades' 1-0 defeat means the Spaniard has now lost his first three games since arriving earlier this summer.

United did not have a shot on target in more than 100 minutes in South Wales, including injury time, and could have lost by a bigger margin had Swansea been more clinical with their chances.

But the decisive moment in the game saw Ronald net the winner in the second half, with United unable to muster up much in reply as their travelling supporters made the long journey home empty-handed.

"I think the first half was an even game, with situations for both sides," Selles said. "And then in the second half, they broke our press a couple of times, especially around our right hand side.

"So we had to adjust the pressure as it didn't work in the way we wanted. In an offensive throw-in, they score a goal from our throw-in on the transition and the game becomes difficult for us.

"And then we were not good enough arriving into the final third and trying to create more situations."