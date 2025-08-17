Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in stands v Swansea City as long journey taken in vain

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 17th Aug 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 19:48 BST

Sheffield United supporters who made the long journey down to Swansea returned empty handed as their side’s poor start to the new season continued on Saturday. The Blades have now lost all three of their games under new boss Ruben Selles.

This latest reverse was particularly hard to stomach with United not mustering a single shot on target in more than 100 minutes of play, days after they tumbled out of the League Cup with defeat at Birmingham City.

Selles and his players spent what seemed like an extended period of time applauding their travelling support at full-time, with the manager repeating the need for patience as his Blades era cranks slowly into gear.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Blades fans backing their side on the road - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

