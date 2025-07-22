Sheffield United defender nearing Bramall Lane transfer exit as Louie Barry deal takes step closer

Sheffield United defender Miguel Freckleton is nearing the exit door at Bramall Lane as a switch to Scotland draws ever closer. The youngster spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and did not make a professional appearance for the Blades.

The 21-year-old remained under contract with United but is understood to have decided that his career is best served with a move elsewhere, with the Blades not standing in his way at this stage of his career.

He is instead closing in on a switch to St. Mirren, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon this morning. Nixon described a “six-figure fee” for Freckleton but United’s policy with young players leaving in the past has been to accept a nominal fee with the chance of a big sell-on fee in the future if their career progresses as expected.

And that is understood to have been the case with Freckleton, who has also played for Yeovil Town and Chesterfield away from Bramall Lane.

Youngsters such as Dovydas Sasnauskas, who recently signed a new deal at Bramall Lane, appear to have overtaken Freckleton in the pecking order, with the Blades retaining a financial interest in his future by way of the sell-on clause.

The Blades have also confirmed that Billy Blacker has left the club on loan, signing for Tranmere Rovers. Tranmere boss Andy Crosby, a former staff member at Bramall Lane, said of the 19-year-old: "He has a fantastic attitude for the game. He wants to learn, and I feel like we have some amazing role models for him.”

Meanwhile, The Star understands Louie Barry has begun his medical at Bramall Lane ahead of a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa. The 21-year-old worked with Ruben Selles at Hull City last season and is set to link up again with the Spaniard in South Yorkshire, should everything go as expected.

Selles had initially hoped to complete the deal before tonight’s friendly at Burton Albion but could still have the winger in the building this week as preparations continue towards August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City.