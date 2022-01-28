Italian website TUTTOmercatoWEB claims the Blades are currently ‘negotiating’ a deal with Salernitana, who are bottom of Italy’s first division, that could see Frenchman Mousset join the strugglers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and though it is understood the club has an option to extend his deal for another 12 months, they are unlikely to exercise it as things stand.

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield United at Oakwell Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Earlier this month Mousset was told he must lose weight before being considered for Sheffield United’s starting XI by boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“Talent isn’t enough,” said the Blades chief.

"There’s a way to behave to get the best out of yourself, and we’re trying to help him do that.”

The forward has since posted a video of himself working out on social media.

Numerous clubs have been linked with a move for a player who cost United £10m when he joined from AFC Bournemouth in 2019.

But as of this week it was understood officials at Bramall Lane had yet to receive any serious expressions of interest during the latest transfer window.

Mousset has bagged nine goals for the Blades since joining the club, including five in his first 10 Premier League matches.

He has scored three goals in seven appearances this season, but has not played since November.