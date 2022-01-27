The goalkeeper completed his move from Stoke City earlier this week, agreeing a contract until the end of the season when his position will be reviewed.

Davies’ name was plucked from a long list of candidates compiled by Bramall Lane’s recruitment department, with his former City team mate Frank Fielding also known to have come under consideration.

But outlining the qualities which persuaded him to plump for the 29-year-old, Heckingbottom said: “There were lots of goalkeepers out there, and lots who haven’t played for a long time. We wanted, ideally, someone who has been involved recently and that’s the case with Davo.

“As a goalkeeper, he’s got a really calm demeanor. That’s what he’s based his career on. He’s been reliable and consistent.”

Aged 29, Davies worked with Heckingbottom at Barnsley before heading to the bet365 Stadium. A Wales international, he made 15 appearances for City this term - with 12 of those coming in the Championship.

United return to league action when they travel to Peterborough on Saturday, with Wes Foderingham set to start at London Road following a series of impressive displays in recent weeks.

Adam Davies signs for Sheffield United on a 6 month contract from Stoke City - pictured at the Randox Academy, Sheffield: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“All credit to Wes, because we’ve let two goalkeepers go because he’d gone past them,” continued Heckingbottom, referring to the departures of Robin Olsen and Michael Verrips. “Now Adam has to get past him.

“I know Davo well as a character and we’ve had conversations. He was part of a really successful team at Barnsley and got into the Wales squad on the back of that. He’s got good experience at this level. But Wes had been patient and he’s taken his chance.”

Although it had been hoped Davies would be the first of two new signings United make before Monday’s transfer deadline, Heckingbottom acknowledged he could be the only signing completed after acknowledging he is still “nowhere nearer” towards capturing a centre-half.