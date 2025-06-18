Sheffield United miss out on Jimmy Dunne transfer again as QPR man makes future decision despite having “pick of Championship clubs”

Jimmy Dunne admitted that speculation linking him with a move to Sheffield United in January was “difficult” after any Blades hopes of bringing him to Bramall Lane this summer were officially ended. The 27-year-old was a key target for the Blades in the last transfer window, but QPR stood firm despite the player having less than six months left on his deal.

Dunne was widely expected to move on this summer on a free transfer and with United in need of centre-half reinforcements, players such as Dunne and Harry Darling, also available for nothing after leaving Swansea City, will have been on the radar of a few other Championship clubs as well.

But Dunne has put talk of his future to bed after signing a new deal at Loftus Road this afternoon. “I'm delighted,” he said. “This feels like home. It's my club, so I'm really happy to still be here.

“I’ve got an emotional attachment to this club, which is obviously super rare in football these days. My butcher's a QPR fan, my postman's a QPR fan. I see them all the time, so I feel the emotion of the people when I'm around Chiswick or wherever I see them.

“I think that's another reason why I've grown so attached and I think I really care. So much has changed since I've been here. So many managers, so many players, but I've seen how much the fans have cared about us at our lowest points.”

United made a couple of bids for Dunne late in the winter window but QPR rejected them and the Blades moved on, also considering a move for Japhet Tanganga of Millwall before signing Rob Holding on loan from Crystal Palace.

With Holding returning to London at the conclusion of the season last month, United have two senior centre-halves on their books - and both Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson will enter the final year of their respective Bramall Lane contracts in less than a fortnight.

Dunne also played at right-back for QPR - another priority position for the Blades after the departures of loan men Harry Clarke, Alfie Gilchrist and Hamza Choudhury, who ended the season as United’s first choice in that position despite being a midfielder by trade.

“It is difficult to play football alongside speculation like that,” Dunne added of the Blades interest. “You just want to focus on football alone. But I think, ultimately, footballers need to do what's best for their career and their development.

“I'm well into my twenties now. I'm an experienced player at the club, but development and the right direction is still important to me. Ultimately, I continue to feel like QPR is the best place for me.

“I think it was key to take time away and think about it. And I did that. I tried to think about all the aspects that come into where a footballer should be. I want to continue to grow in confidence, continue to improve my leadership skills, to be happy.

“Not underestimating that I feel loved here and I love the people here. All those things added up ultimately to the decision that I want to continue to play my football here.”

United will come up against Dunne next season after last month’s defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley consigned them to at least another season of Championship football. But Chris Wilder, the man who made a play to sign Dunne, will not be in the Blades dugout, with his Bramall Lane departure expected to be confirmed this week before the Ruben Selles era begins.

“Jimmy Dunne will put every ounce of his blood, sweat and tears on the line for this football club.” Rangers chief executive Christian Nourry said. “He had the pick of the Championship clubs in this window but ultimately he has chosen to stay here, home, because of what we are all building together. The journey continues.”