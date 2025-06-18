Sheffield United transfer notebook with loan outcast set for permanent move as Blades miss out on Chris Wilder target

After initially joining as Sheffield United’s first-choice right-back last summer, Alfie Gilchrist eventually found himself on the fringes of the Blades squad. When all six of United’s loan players were fit, and with only five allowed in a matchday squad, he was often the spare man.

And the uncertainty continues this summer for the Chelsea youngster, who looks set for another exit from his boyhood club according to an update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. According to Romano, Gilchrist will definitely leave Stamford Bridge in a permanent deal, with “strong interest from Championship [and] several options being considered.”

Gilchrist is not thought to be on United’s radar at this stage as they prepare for a new era under Ruben Selles, with Chris Wilder’s departure expected to be announced this week. It is a big summer for the 21-year-old, who has only made sporadic appearances for his parent club and ideally needs to play more consistent first-team football going forward.

A centre-half primarily, Gilchrist was capable at right-back for United but perhaps lacked the ability on the ball to offer a real threat going forward and it was not a huge surprise when Wilder dipped back into the loan market in January to sign Harry Clarke from Ipswich Town.

The Clarke move came about when an approach to sign Jonjoe Kenny from Hertha Berlin failed and after the Ipswich man suffered a season-ending injury, it was midfielder Hamza Choudhury who ended the season as United’s first-choice right back with Femi Seriki as cover and competition.

But the Blades could come up against Choudhury, Clarke and Gilchrist next season. Choudhury has returned to Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League last term alongside Clarke’s Ipswich, while Gilchrist should get a second-tier move fairly comfortably.

Preston North End, now managed by former Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, were in the hunt for him before he joined the Blades, after a loan switch for Ki-Jana Hoever collapsed at the 11th hour when the Wolves man failed a Blades medical.

Kenny, meanwhile - who Wilder had retained an interest in and was interested in a Blades switch had the manager remained in post at Bramall Lane - is nearing a move elsewhere, with a switch to Greek side POAK understood to be at an advanced stage.

Kenny was keen to join United in January but Hertha declined United’s offers, despite the probability that the former Everton man would walk away on a free just months later when his contract expired. He is the second Wilder target to move elsewhere this month, after Harry Darling agreed to sign for their Championship rivals Norwich City at the start of next month when his Swansea City deal officially runs out.

Kenny will now play European football next term for the Greek side while United seek other options at right-back. As we revealed earlier this month, United’s owners are monitoring a young player in that position in the Bulgarian top-flight but Selles will need a more experienced option to compete with Seriki in a key position when the new season kicks off in less than two months.