Sheffield United fans make feelings clear on Chris Wilder exit decision after Deane, Fjortoft comparison

Sheffield United supporters have had some time to digest the news that Chris Wilder is on the verge of leaving his boyhood club for the second time - but for some that hasn’t made the news any easier to swallow. Wilder’s departure is expected to be confirmed this week, once the final touches are put to the legal process.

He will, barring any unforseen hitches, be replaced by Spaniard Ruben Selles, who kept Hull City up on the final day of the Championship season before being fired. Selles is understood to be walking into more of a head-coach role at Bramall Lane, with a new era set to begin under the COH Sports ownership group and their associates.

Ahead of the announcement, we asked Blades fans for their reaction to Wilder’s departure - with one comparing it to the infamous Black Thursday when star players Brian Deane and Jan Aage Fjortoft were sold and manager Nigel Spackman subsequently resigned in protest...

@MarkHowsham: Feelings of Deane Fjortoft, Spackman day. How to rip the heart out of the club when there was no need. Back to the old Blades. A very disappointing day.

@Barlos316: He deserved a lot more respect from the Top Brass for the way this has been played out over the media. Considering the rebuild after last season and nearly achieving promotion and the 92 point haul, I thought he did fantastic. Shame we can’t give him a send off.

@tedbranston: Surely expectations and approach to the future would have been discussed during the negotiation process of offering Chris a new contract? It seems incredibly harsh and the expectations of the board are at unrealistic. The fact they won’t grant interviews is unnerving too

@bladerunner925: Two sides to this argument: 1) he did a bloody amazing job to resurrect the team after the goddawful 2023-2024 PL season 2) when you're in first place - and heading for promotion - and you lose to Oxford, Milwall and Plymouth in consecutive matches there will be consequences

@Annies_song_: Maybe the most reckless decision taken by an SUFC board ever. Just fired one of our greatest ever managers after an unbelievable turnaround season, loved by 99.9% of the supporters. Huge question marks now around the capabilities of the American owners. New manager MUST deliver promotion in his first season or face the same fate surely.

@ZeGermanKnows: Behave yourself, Wilder has served the club well, yes. But take your Wilder loving glasses off, he has taken the club as far has he can. The club cannot progress with a one-dimensional coach, the first time round he did well, the second was a sticky plaster.

@designedbyross: Surprised. Not at the decision, but at the reaction from a lot on here. I'm pretty 50/50, somewhat sad to see him go and he deserves a lot of credit for the points tally last season but his recruitment (when spending large fees) is poor so I can understand the want for a change

Trevor Paul Dunn: Sorry, wrong on all fronts. Should have been given another season to do the job, but that's football. Having said this, he will be a distant memory if the new manager gets us to the promised land and remain there.

@Gobdenmoor: Despite our points tally, I never felt we looked convincing for most of last season, which we should have with that squad. Not sure whether another season of those tactics would have got the same outcome, so I’m cautiously optimistic.

@MarkPea07153819: Forget the manager, the question you should be asking now is ‘Are the new owners fit for purpose?’

Tom Moxon: Only time will tell. Doesn’t sit right with me though for him not to be given another season after successfully rebuilding the squad with the clear out we experienced this time last year. But that’s football these days.

Alex Packard: My initial reaction is gutted. Deserved another crack & board only been here two minutes, could have given it more time. Yes, didn't beat top 2 & got very lucky in 10 games or more but after seeing the tactical tweak last 6 games, I think more was to come and would adapted again.

“It’s the way modern football is going ... all Sheffield United fans can do is back the team”

Kerrie Roebuck: Not surprised this has happened after we failed to get promoted. Will be interesting to see how this goes.

sam lewis: It is the nature of modern day football and the way ownership models are going. Unfortunately that's the way things are all we can do as fans is back our team.

@Neil69490360: I've got mixed feelings: Wilder was at the start of a rebuild and overperformed last season, but we are currently close to having a promotion team. A new manager will want to start from scratch therefore putting us back. So it could be 1 step forward, 2 steps back!

@kjj1889: So let's sack a Manager who missed promotion via bad luck and a terrible VAR decision and replace him with someone who only just avoided relegation. All those in favour?

Stephen Hall: He made some mistakes & the style of football and manner of some victories weren’t great. I think a few have said we had a few lucky wins so turn them into a draws/defeats and we’re way less points next year. That said, he had to rebuild a whole squad. He deserved the chance for me

@KMblade1984: Disgusted, angry, deflated. All enthusiasm for the new season drained and filled with contempt for our owners. Other than that, all good.

@grs1661: We will NEVER get anyone who has the same love for the club. All other managers are in it to further their own careers. Sir Chris just wants the best for United.

@LiampBlades: Gutted, deflated, shocked. They have made a huge mistake ... forget promotion next season... Wilder deserved to go again and finish building his team ... we would [get] autos easily with Wilder

Trev Walker: Thanks for the memories but it’s time to move on, championship is about his level so if we aspire to be premiership we need someone else

@ant153106: Gutted, think he deserved another season, be interesting where we go. If we start poor the crowd will become toxic!! Very big gamble!!!

@Beefcake480257: Gutted to be honest but I support SUFC and that will carry on 100 per cent no matter what

@LeftyPayne: Conflicted. I think Wilder is a good manager, and it's harsh to sack a manager who just won 92 points. However, I think the owners have got a long term vision, with a progressive (young?) manager - therefore he doesn't fit in their plan.

@SevenHillsBlade: My initial response is to ask a question. Is 92 points won in a season the highest ever tally that directly preceded a manager being sacked? I can’t think of any other similar scenario. More unwanted records for the Blades. My considered response? It’s a shocking decision.

@jonnyFrith: Gutted. With a few tweaks which I understand were pretty much ready to go we would have been red hot favourites to go up Now who knows with ‘green’ new owners and new manager who will want and need time I can see us blowing money Lets hope it’s not Slav mk2

@__Jordz: 92 points isn’t good enough for Blades. Insane.

@MockTheGeek95: Good change in my opinion, we only picked up 3pts from the 3 promoted sides, main issue. The football got predictable and stubbornness prevailed too many times and we never looked like putting 3/4 past teams like those around us.

@dubblow7: I get they have a new direction they want to go in but unfortunately it could be backwards!

Emma Loftus: It’s ridiculous! Give him at least ten games next season and if we aren’t pushing then do the inevitable! If they want to win the fans over they’ve got a funny way of showing it!!

Paul Malkin: Appalling. He's one of our own and lives and breathes the club. Been handled horribly too.