With less than a fortnight to go until the summer transfer window slams firmly shut, Gustavo Hamer is not actively seeking a move away from Sheffield United. But that does not mean, by any stretch, that he will still be at Bramall Lane when the clock ticks past 7pm on September 1.

Hamer, named the Championship’s best player last term as United narrowly failed to reclaim their place in the Premier League at the first attempt, has been redeployed in a more central role this time around by new boss Ruben Selles, but cut a frustrated figure during Saturday’s defeat at Swansea City in which he had just 30 touches of the ball.

Just days earlier he had sent another reminder of his obvious quality with a ridiculous halfway-line strike in defeat to Birmingham City, highlighting once again his importance to the Blades cause. But no-one scores goals like that on the quiet, with transfer speculation swirling all summer.

Interest from Leeds United has been long standing, with United’s county rivals launching an audacious bid to sign him last summer after taking Jayden Bogle up the M1 for a reduced fee. But the main concern for United will be any interest from Hamer’s adopted homeland of the Netherlands.

Sources close to the 28-year-old, who was born in Brazil but raised in the Netherlands, have spoken of private circumstances which would make a move to the Eredivisie incredibly appealing.

If interest from the Netherlands does not materialise - with PSV Eindhoven previously said to be monitoring his situation in South Yorkshire - then Hamer is said to be content at United and will not actively seek to move anywhere else ahead of the deadline.

That does not rule out the possibility that he does leave, if the Blades receive a bid they feel is too good to turn down for a player two years into an initial four-year deal, but will strengthen their resolve to keep hold of a player seen by many as key to their hopes of making a promotion push this term despite their poor start.

A key part of United’s run to the play-off final last term from a free role off the left, Hamer has played more centrally this term but so far has not hit the heights of 2024/25, aside from that moment of magic at St. Andrew’s last midweek.

Asked if United were getting the best of Hamer in his new role, Selles admitted: “Well, I don't think we're getting the best of anyone at the minute, including myself. Gustavo is one player in that equation and that's obvious.

“If we were getting the best out of our players we would probably not be talking about it today. I think it's a learning process, he's in a position in the middle of the pitch in which he should be able to give us some situations and he gave us those until one week ago, and in the last game [against Birmingham].

“We just need to learn how to make it together and make it happen to give us a platform to go forward and win football matches.”