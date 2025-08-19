What happened to Sheffield United's side from Liverpool 'intent' controversy, on this day 19 years ago?

Almost 20 years have passed since Sheffield United’s opening-day draw with Liverpool at Bramall Lane marked their return to the Premier League - and the decision to award the visitors a penalty still seems as inexplicable as ever. The Blades were leading 1-0 thanks to Rob Hulse’s header and on their way to a statement victory.

But the Reds got back on level terms when Chris Morgan was penalised for “intending” to foul Steven Gerrard, in the eyes of referee Rob Styles. Then-Blades boss Neil Warnock remembers Styles explaining his view that Morgan had 'intended' to foul Gerrard, and Phil Jagielka said at the time that Styles "decided to make up his own version of the penalty".

United were relegated at the end of the season, on goal difference, and many of their players never played in the Premier League again. Their away form was poor that year, and they were in control of their destiny going into the final game of the season at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

But two more points in the opening game of the season could have made a big difference to their season, and to United’s recent history. "I've never seen a penalty given for 'intent', before or since," said United’s goalkeeper that day, Paddy Kenny. "And I've played and watched a few games in my life.”

But what happened to Kenny and the rest of the Blades squad, and manager, from that eventful day, on this day in 2006? Let’s have a look...

Kenny made over 300 appearances for the Blades. Completed a nine-month drug ban before United cashed in and sold him to QPR, who he helped into the Premier League. Now runs his own vehicle transport business and is still active on social media, following the Blades keenly

1. Paddy Kenny

Kenny made over 300 appearances for the Blades. Completed a nine-month drug ban before United cashed in and sold him to QPR, who he helped into the Premier League. Now runs his own vehicle transport business and is still active on social media, following the Blades keenly | Getty Photo: Laurence Griffiths

The Irish defender moved to United from Stockport, after a long spell at Wednesday. Geary won the Blades fans over with his committed displays, and he is now the head of United's academy after working his way up the coaching ranks

2. Derek Geary

The Irish defender moved to United from Stockport, after a long spell at Wednesday. Geary won the Blades fans over with his committed displays, and he is now the head of United's academy after working his way up the coaching ranks Photo: Simon Bellis

One of three former Owls in the Blades line-up that day, Bromby had two spells at Bramall Lane as a player and also moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. After spells at Leeds and Huddersfield, he became Town’s head of football operations in 2020 and after leaving that post, he became Derby County's 'interim recruitment lead' for the 2025 summer transfer window

3. Leigh Bromby

One of three former Owls in the Blades line-up that day, Bromby had two spells at Bramall Lane as a player and also moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. After spells at Leeds and Huddersfield, he became Town’s head of football operations in 2020 and after leaving that post, he became Derby County's 'interim recruitment lead' for the 2025 summer transfer window | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

United's skipper was harshly penalised for the penalty which denied the Blades victory. Morgan was forced into retirement through injury in July 2012 and later had a couple of spells as United's interim manager after transitioning to coaching. Now works as an agent

4. Chris Morgan

United's skipper was harshly penalised for the penalty which denied the Blades victory. Morgan was forced into retirement through injury in July 2012 and later had a couple of spells as United's interim manager after transitioning to coaching. Now works as an agent | Julian Finney Photo: Julian Finney

