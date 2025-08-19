Almost 20 years have passed since Sheffield United’s opening-day draw with Liverpool at Bramall Lane marked their return to the Premier League - and the decision to award the visitors a penalty still seems as inexplicable as ever. The Blades were leading 1-0 thanks to Rob Hulse’s header and on their way to a statement victory.
But the Reds got back on level terms when Chris Morgan was penalised for “intending” to foul Steven Gerrard, in the eyes of referee Rob Styles. Then-Blades boss Neil Warnock remembers Styles explaining his view that Morgan had 'intended' to foul Gerrard, and Phil Jagielka said at the time that Styles "decided to make up his own version of the penalty".
United were relegated at the end of the season, on goal difference, and many of their players never played in the Premier League again. Their away form was poor that year, and they were in control of their destiny going into the final game of the season at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.
But two more points in the opening game of the season could have made a big difference to their season, and to United’s recent history. "I've never seen a penalty given for 'intent', before or since," said United’s goalkeeper that day, Paddy Kenny. "And I've played and watched a few games in my life.”
But what happened to Kenny and the rest of the Blades squad, and manager, from that eventful day, on this day in 2006? Let’s have a look...