Sheffield United man set for transfer clarity with Ruben Selles future discussions in pipeline

Homegrown starlet Louie Marsh will hold talks with manager Ruben Selles about his immediate future at Sheffield United before the transfer deadline - but the boyhood Blade’s priority is clear. The 21-year-old caught the eye in pre-season and is hoping to make the breakthrough to the first team shortly.

An attacking midfielder or second striker by nature, Marsh had the opportunity to impress Selles further with a run-out in United’s EFL Cup defeat to Birmingham City last midweek but was then missing from the squad which lost to Swansea City at the weekend, replaced by fellow youngster Owen Hampson.

With United focusing on incomings of their own, no immediate decision has yet been taken on which young players may be allowed out this season to further their development elsewhere. But Selles must find the right balance between leaving himself light at Bramall Lane, and not stunting the progress of his talented crop by keeping them in the building when they have little chance of playing.

Marsh’s priority would be to stay at United, the club he has supported all his life. But he is sensible and mature enough to recoginise that the best thing for his career is to be playing regular minutes, after previous loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

“That is the main thing for me,” he admitted. “If that’s going to be here, then that’s obviously what I’d prefer. But if the gaffer thinks I’m not going to get minutes this season and that’s the best thing for my development, then so be it. But Sheffield United is my club and I really want to be here.

“I'll have a conversation with the manager, before the window ends. He's a really easy gaffer to get on with, so I wouldn't be shy to go up and speak to him. He's really nice, he's really straightforward with me, so I'd definitely get clarity from him.

“But every time I pull on a United shirt, I cherish it. Everyone knows this is my club and everyone knows I want to be here, to play for Sheffield United, week in, week out. So any chance I get is a chance to showcase what I’ve got and hopefully cement my place in the team.”

Marsh’s incredible goal record for United’s academy sides in recent times marked him out as one of the most talented players to come through the Shirecliffe system in recent years but he has not yet been able to translate that into first-team opportunities, making just five senior appearances for his boyhood club so far.

He has had to bide his time while other academy graduates have cemented their places at senior level, including Sydie Peck, Oliver Arblaster, Femi Seriki and Andre Brooks, and is now keen to follow suit. “Obviously that's what I want to do,” Marsh added. “I think I've had a good pre-season and now it's just about building my minutes up, hopefully getting my first start and retaining my place in the squad.

“I don't think there's such a thing as young anymore, to be fair. I feel old! I am young but I don't think that really matters, to be fair. You can see Sydie playing, Blaster and Femi and Brooksy.

“They're all capable and hopefully I can follow up on that. I think you can see from the last five years that the pathway is there. The academy has produced some really good players and I think we're still in the process of doing that as well.”