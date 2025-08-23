Japhet Tanganga absence intensifies Sheffield United speculation as fee, Blades' transfer rivals mooted

Japhet Tanganga’s absence from the Millwall teamsheet at Bramall Lane this afternoon has only increased speculation that he is closing in on a move to Sheffield United this summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur man was earmarked as a Blades target recently as boss Ruben Selles seeks defensive reinforcements.

United had looked at a deal for Bobby Thomas, the Coventry City man, before switching their attentions to Tanganga. The Star has been told a figure of £7m for Tanganga, although it is unclear whether that is the Lions’ asking price or the price that United are willing to pay for the centre-half.

His absence from the Lions teamsheet is another indication that his time at The Den is potentially coming to a close, with other clubs said to be circling amid a cut-price release clause for Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth has also been mooted as a potential destination, if they sell former United target James Hill - the son of ex-Blade Matt - to Leeds United, while United will be hoping to get a deal sealed before a rival club swoops in.

United signed two defenders earlier this week, bringing in Ben Godfrey from Atalanta and Nils Zatterstrom from Malmo, but that hasn’t affected their interest in Tanganga. Godfrey makes a full United debut in this afternoon’s clash with the Lions, coming in at right-back for Femi Seriki who’s on the bench.

Blades: Cooper, Godfrey, Bindon, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Hamer, O’Hare, Barry, Campbell, Cannon. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Brooks, Soumare, Ukaki, One, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, Seriki.