There are now fewer than six weeks until the summer transfer window slams shut and right until that point, Gus Hamer’s Sheffield United future is expected to dominate the news agenda. United’s best player has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane ever since their dream of an instant return to the Premier League was dashed back in May.

PSV Eindhoven were last week said to have joined the long list of suitors for Hamer, with conflicting reports from the Netherlands over what stage the Dutch giants’ apparent interest was at. As we reported at the time, the opportunity to play Champions League football, and potentially get on the radar of the Holland national team, would be difficult to turn down.

Another potential option has since materialised, with Brazilian side Palmeiras considering a move for Hamer as a potential replacement for Richard Ríos after his move to Benfica. Brazilian journalist Diego Firmino has suggested any deal could cost around €16m, in the region of £13.5m.

Hamer was born in Brazil before moving to the Netherlands at a young age and has also been previously targeted by United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, who made a cheeky bid last summer for the Blades’ star man.

A year on, they can offer Premier League football and subsequently top-flight wages, but their interest in Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia also remains and any progress on that deal may signal the end of their interest in Hamer.

For his part, the 28-year-old is settled at United and is said to be enthused about the season ahead under new boss Ruben Selles, who has won all three of his pre-season games since succeeding Chris Wilder at the helm earlier this summer.

Hamer did travel back to the Netherlands this week, after Tuesday’s friendly win at Burton Albion, which will have set pulses racing amongst the United fanbase amid talk of interest from PSV. But we understand the flying visit was a personal one and Hamer is back at United ahead of this weekend’s friendly trip to Chesterfield.

“Gustavo has been excellent,” said Selles recently. “There has been a lot of noise around him in the media but he is focused on us. You know you can never say never, because life is like that. “We all understand the nature of the game and everyone can read the noise, as much as they are professionals.

“But we want to keep him with us and make him happy and for him to keep working and performing as he has been doing, at least for the last two weeks for us and as everyone knows in the last seasons for the team.

“He gives the best for himself and the team and I don’t need to have that kind of conversation with anybody. We have already had conversations with everybody, talking about different topics, and we are happy Gustavo is with us. Hopefully that continues.”