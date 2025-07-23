Wrexham are understood to be keeping an eye on developments around one of Sheffield United’s strikers

Sheffield United could face a transfer decision ahead of the new campaign as Championship rivals Wrexham plot a move for one of their established players. The Blades have already lost Vini Souza this summer and are more focused on incomings, with Louie Barry the latest this week.

But that isn’t stopping rival clubs taking an interest in their players, with Michael Cooper and Gus Hamer amongst the prized assets Unitedites will be loathe to lose this summer.

The Star also understands that striker Kieffer Moore, who scored his second goal of pre-season last night as the Blades beat Burton Albion 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium, is of interest to Championship newcomers Wrexham.

The Welsh side are not slowing down in their ambition to blitz through the leagues after their well-publicised takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, splashing £2m on striker Sam Smith from Reading in January.

Former Wednesday man Michael Smith, who became a free agent recently after handing in his Hillsborough notice amid the financial turmoil at S6, is likely to have been another consideration for Parkinson before he signed for Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End earlier this week.

Sheffield United short in attack

Moore scored six goals for the Blades last season after arriving from Bournemouth and offers a physicality that none of United’s other forwards currently do. They are light in that area anyway after Rhian Brewster’s departure, but boss Ruben Selles’ preference for a 4-3-3 formation in pre-season realistically leaves one slot for a central striker which is likely to be filled by last season’s top scorer Tyrese Campbell.

Ryan One, the Scottish youth international, has also stuck his hand up for more involvement when the season starts on August 9 with four goals in three pre-season games - leaving United with a potential transfer decision to make should Wrexham firm up their early interest in Moore.

The Welsh international also turns 33 the day before the start of the season, with United likely to be mindful of the resale value aspect of a player who signed a three-year deal when he arrived at Bramall Lane last summer.