Sheffield United icon George Baldock’s cause of death confirmed as heartbreaking detail disclosed

George Baldock, the Sheffield United icon, passed away with no traces of alcohol or drugs in his system, an inquest into his tragic death last year has found. The 31-year-old Greek international died on October 9 last year, just months after leaving Bramall Lane to sign for Panathinaikos.

Baldock became a Blades legend during his time at Bramall Lane and his death sparked an outpouring of grief in South Yorkshire. He joined the Blades after a long spell at boyhood club MK Dons, and an inquest held at Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court yesterday (July 23) confirmed his medical cause of death as drowning.

His family had previously said in a statement that Baldock had “tragically drowned” whilst swimming in the pool at his home. An investigation by Greek police after the incident also found no evidence of criminal activity.

Baldock was discovered in the swimming pool at his home in the Glyfada district of Athens, the inquest heard, and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. Tragically he was set to fly back to England the following day to celebrate the birthday of his son.

A post-mortem examination found no drugs or alcohol in his system and that he had a very large heart “that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrythmias” - a condition where the heart beats too fast, too slowly or irregularly. Tom Osborne, the senior coroner for Milton Keynes, concluded that his death was an accident.

The news sparked tributes across the football world in the days after Baldock’s passing, with Greece playing England at Wembley and fittingly picking up their first win on English soil. In a statement released at the time, Baldock’s family said: “George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person.

“Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands. We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son.”

The Blades are still keen to take part in a friendly against Panathinaikos in Baldock’s memory, with discussions ongoing between officials from both clubs. Any hopes of it being played this summer were scuppered by the Greek giants’ participation in Europe, but the hope is that it can take place in the future.

Greece's players have decided to include Baldock's family in their bonus payments after promotion to the top division of the Nations League.

The decision was taken after discussions between players and the Greek FA and follows reports at the time that Panathinaikos were considering paying the rest of Baldock’s salary to his family after his tragic passing.