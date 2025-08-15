The Coventry City hurdles Sheffield United could face after launching Bobby Thomas transfer raid

Sheffield United are hoping to make a breakthrough in the transfer market after turning their attentions to a centre-half at one of their rival Championship clubs. The Blades are keen to make additions to their backline after selling Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord.

United have looked at Ben Godfrey of Atalanta and Malmo centre-half Nils Zatterstrom, and have also made contact with Coventry City over a potential deal for Bobby Thomas. The 24-year-old joined the Sky Blues in 2023 from Burnley, having had a loan spell at United’s neighbours Barnsley.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Thomas would certainly add some aerial presence to United’s squad in both boxes but they may face reluctance from one of their league rivals, who are trying to add to their own defensive ranks.

Frank Lampard’s side are eyeing up a deal for Hull City’s Charlie Hughes - who we revealed earlier in the window is a player of interest to United this summer - but have also been put off by Hull’s valuation of the player, which is thought to be in excess of £10m.

So it remains to be seen whether the Sky Blues are open to sanctioning the exit of Thomas, who has two years left on his contract in the Midlands. Lampard’s side have already sold one centre-half this summer, Luis Binks joining Brondby, while City have also been linked with former loan star Callum Doyle.

Reports have suggested that United have launched an £8m bid for Thomas, which Star sources have suggested may be on the high side. But the Blades are in desperate need of arrivals in that area, having banked just shy of £7m for Ahmedhodzic when he moved to the Netherlands on the eve of the new season.

Thomas is also being eyed elsewhere, with City said to have fielded other interest to that of United’s this summer.

Speaking recently on the importance of depth in his squad, former England international Lampard said: “I’m probably demanding because I want us to be successful when I do this job. I’ve done this job for a few years now, so I want us to be able to compete.

“And at times we’ll need the squad through the season, through form and through fitness and good competition within the group. “That’s how you get up there, stay up there, in my opinion. But we’ll see with that. I know, we know, we’re working to do [deals]. I think this works in a very sensible way and how we try and work.”