Another piece of the Sheffield United puzzle in place for Ruben Selles as £8m man checks into Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have put another piece of the transfer puzzle in place on deadline day after sealing a loan move for Ipswich Town man Chiedozie Ogbene. The former Rotherham United and Luton Town man is scheduled to spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane.

Ogbene, who cost Ipswich £8m when he signed from Luton Town, missed most of last season with an injury but has played three times for the Tractor Boys this season before being given permission to leave on a temporary basis.

United had eyed another wide player in the latter stages of the window and Ogbene’s arrival was announced with 90 minutes to spare before the 7pm deadline. Earlier United added Chelsea man Alex Matos to their squad on a permanent transfer.

"I'm very happy and excited,” said Ogbene on siging for the Blades. “It is an honour to be at a great club. I've lived here for four years, so I like to think I know what this club means to the people and the city. It is a huge honour to be here.

"I have a feeling about what Sheffield United means to the people, so to be part of it now and to be immersed into this club which has over 130 years of incredible history, and has a passionate fanbase, is something I want to be part of. It is almost like my second home in England and given the stature, it was one I had to take. It is an opportunity you don't pass up on."

Ogbene becomes the fifth player to join United on loan this summer - following Ben Godfrey, Djibril Soumare, Louie Barry and Tyler Bindon - and that situation slightly limits any other temporary players the Blades are targeting before the window slams shut.

While there is no restriction on the number of loan players they can sign, only five are able to be named on any given matchday teamsheet. Ogbene is now expected to return to the Republic of Ireland camp for their World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia, before linking up with his new teammates at Shirecliffe.

He will have to wait even longer for his first appearance in United colours, however, with the Blades travelling to Portman Road to face the 28-year-old’s parent club in the first game back after the international break.