Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United future admission after consistent communication with hierarchy

Ruben Selles, by his own insistence, does not listen too much to the outside noise surrounding Sheffield United at the minute but he is not naive enough to think that he is not under pressure at Bramall Lane. A horror start to life in South Yorkshire has seen defeats in all four of United’s games under the Spaniard so far.

He remains convinced that he can turn things around, though, starting with this weekend’s trip to the early joint-leaders Middlesbrough before the Blades sign off for an international break that may allow all to pause for breath and take stock of the situation fully.

United’s owners have certainly stepped up to the plate of late in terms of transfers, sanctioning a statement signing of intent in Japhet Tanganga and also supporting a recruitment push that has delivered Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom in the past week and with more scheduled to follow before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Asked if he still feels he retains the belief of those above him in terms of taking United forward, Selles replied: “Well, as far as I've been talking with them, yes. I know how football is and if you don't win football matches, you are more close to being out than to being in.

“But that's the nature of the game. I've been there before and it is what it is. I don't spend much time thinking about those things. My communication has been equal with any person in the club, as it has been for the last couple of months right now.

“I felt like everyone is on board, especially with the new transfers. We are getting things done properly, and we will move forward. If someone will make a decision at some point or not, that is out of my control and I never spent time on that.”

Now more than ever, with pressure mounting and frustration growing both on the terraces and on internet messageboards, it is vital that Selles, his coaching staff and players keep calm heads. “I don't know what the noise is around,” Selles admitted. “I think that, if I'm realistic with you, I'm focusing on what I'm doing.

“I understand that when you don't win football matches, you are not a genius and when you do it, and you're doing it constantly, the perception is different. I know how the game works and I'm the first one that criticises and analyses my own work.

“I don't know much about the outside world, how they are talking. I guess people are not happy because of our results, but I can do nothing more than keep working in the way that I do. And keep trying to do the very best for this football club.”