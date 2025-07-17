Touching gesture helps keep George Baldock’s memory alive after Sheffield United icon’s tragic passing last year

It has been just over nine months since news of George Baldock’s tragic passing filtered back to his former home in England, and all who knew the Sheffield United icon are determined to ensure that his memory lives on. Baldock, twice a promotion winner during his time at Bramall Lane, drowned at his new home in Athens last October.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world, with his Greek teammates somehow getting through an international against England at Wembley the following day as the news sank in. A 2-1 victory, their first ever in the country of their teammate’s birth, was a fitting tribute.

He was a delayed entrant into the world of international football, qualifying for Greece through ancestry, but was as popular at that level as he had been with his clubs, having joined Panathinaikos just months before his passing after his Blades deal expired.

And in a touching gesture that has echoes of Liverpool’s decision to look after the family of Diogo Jota, the Portuguese star who recently passed away in a car accident along with his brother, Greece’s players have decided to include Baldock’s family in their bonus payments after promotion to the top division of the Nations League.

Sheffield United icon George Baldock remembered amid Panathinaikos friendly discussions

The decision was taken after discussions between players and the Greek FA and follows reports at the time that Panathinaikos were considering paying the rest of Baldock’s salary to his family after his tragic passing.

The Blades also carried the memory of Baldock throughout their 2024/25 promotion attempt which ultimately ended in heartbreak in the play-off final to Sunderland in late May, and The Star understands that discussions have been held between officials at Bramall Lane and Panathinaikos about a friendly clash between the two sides in the right-back’s memory.

Any chance of that happening this summer were scuppered by the Greek giants’ participation in Europe - their Champions League second qualifying round against Rangers is scheduled for July 22, the day of United’s third pre-season friendly against Burton Albion - but the hope is that it can take place in the future at a date that suits both parties.

Baldock won 12 caps for Greece and would have been in the party that faced England around the time of his death but for injury. At the time Panathinaikos described themselves as shocked by the loss of our George ... the family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock."

The Blades added in a statement of their own: "The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."