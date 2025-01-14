"On list..." - Manager addresses future of Sheffield United transfer target amid Stoke City 'deadline' clarity
Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Leicester City manager, admits there are “decisions to be made” on the immediate future of striker Tom Cannon amid serious interest from Sheffield United in this transfer window. The Foxes striker was a target for the Blades in the summer, but their takeover saga meant he slipped from their grasp and ended up joining Stoke City instead.
He has scored nine goals in his 22 games for the Potters so far and Chris Wilder, the Blades chief, has retained his interest as he searches for the reinforcements his squad badly needs. Leicester hold the power to recall Cannon from his loan spell at Stoke and send him out elsewhere, with United lodging an enquiry with Leicester as to whether that will happen.
It is understood that there is a deadline for Leicester to make that decision but The Star has been told that that cut-off point can be extended at Leicester’s discretion, which adds further intrigue to the situation. Mark Robins, the newly-appointed Stoke boss, is understandably desperate for Cannon to stay put in Staffordshire but the recent decision to recall teenage striker Nathan Lowe from his successful loan spell at Walsall could certainly be interpreted as a bit of insurance in case Cannon does move elsewhere.
Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Cannon this window, as well as United’s city rivals Wednesday, with Leicester expected to at least seek to recoup the £7m fee they paid Everton for Cannon’s services in 2023. They also fielded a bid in the region of £10m for Cannon in the summer before he made the loan move to Stoke.
Speaking this week ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Crystal Palace, Leicester boss van Nistlerooy said of Cannon: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”
United’s interest in Cannon does not affect their pursuit of Ben Brereton Diaz, with the Chilean international earmarked as an option to play wide on the left if he can be prised away from Southampton and Cannon seen as an out-and-out No.9 who plays on the shoulders of defenders and can run in behind.
