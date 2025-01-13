Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirm permanent departure as Chris Wilder's transfer budget gets potential top-up

Sheffield United outcast Anis Slimane has described his “relief” after a permanent move to Norwich City signalled the end of his forgettable time at Bramall Lane. The Tunisian joined United last summer but played a bit-part role before effectively going on strike to force through a loan move to Carrow Road just after the start of the current campaign.

The loan contained an option allowing Norwich to make it a permanent move, which they have now exercised. The fee is understood to be in the region of £1.2m, which represents a profit on the price United paid and may also see Chris Wilder’s transfer budget topped up this month as he looks for additions to his own squad.

In theory the move would allow Slimane to play against United this weekend when the Canaries visit Bramall Lane, with loan players prevented from facing their parent clubs. But he is sidelined with an injury and wouldn’t be fit to face the Blades anyway after his switch was made permanent.

"It's a big relief,” said Slimane. “I've really enjoyed the first six months at the club. My teammates, the coaching, it's all been really nice. I just felt at home since day one. I can call myself a permanent Norwich player now, it's a big relief and I'm very happy and very proud to move forward."

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper added: "We’ve been really pleased with Anis’ impact since his arrival on loan in the summer. He’s a great age, has slotted seamlessly into our environment, and his performance level since he’s been with us has been really good.

“He fits well into the way that we want to play, and he’s someone that we are happy to secure permanently. He has quickly established himself as a key figure amongst our group and we’re looking forward to getting him back as soon as we can to help us achieve our goals in the future."