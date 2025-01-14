Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's new owners sent transfer importance reminder as crucial window approaches midway point

Sheffield United’s new owners have received a timely reminder of the importance of transfer business this month as it prepares to reach its midway point without any incoming activity so far at Bramall Lane. The Blades’ threadbare squad badly needs an injection of quality and experience ahead of the second half of the season.

Boss Chris Wilder had previously stated his confidence of getting a couple of new faces through the entrance door ahead of this weekend’s clash with Norwich City but progress has been slow, with a move for Ben Brereton Diaz held up by Southampton’s hopes of creating an auction for the forward. A deal for Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City is more straightforward but as things stand Wilder may have to select from the same depleted squad that faced Watford before the FA Cup break.

Some of United’s injured players are nearing returns but will have to be integrated slowly to avoid any risk of breaking down again, with Tom Davies once again placed on standby to start against the Canaries despite Wilder admitting the Blades are taking a huge risk with the former Everton man’s fitness. United’s list of targets has been nailed down, during talks with new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy of COH Sports. The hardest part, as always, is delivering them.

“Whenever a takeover happens, the new people in charge usually want to make some sort of statement and have money available,” said former United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny of Rosen and Eltoukhy. Personally, I think the timing of this one is perfect, it couldn’t have happened at a better time, because United clearly want to strengthen in a few areas and they need to as well.

“I know from experience that you can’t underestimate the importance of improving what you’ve got when you’re in a good position - which the lads clearly are right now, despite dropping a few points of late. Genuinely, it can make such a big difference and that’s why I think the new owners have come in at just the right time.”

Fresh blood will not just improve the options at Wilder’s disposal but also lift the mood and morale of United’s existing players, who have put themselves in a brilliant position ahead of a final 20 games which will determine whether or not they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Kenny has been in that position before, winning promotion at Bramall Lane in 2005/06 before repeating the feat at Queens Park Rangers.

“At QPR, we struggled a little bit over that Christmas, and everyone was thinking the bubble had burst,” Kenny added, speaking to Sportsboom. “Then, the gaffer brought in Ishmael Miller, Pascal Chimbonda, Wayne Routledge and Tommy Smith and it gave us all such a lift. They were instrumental in helping us get across the line and I’m sure Chris will be looking to do something similar at United now.

“He [Wilder] will know the benefit of bringing in some good players, some good characters, just to steady the ship and kick everything on. That’s exactly what those lads at Loftus Road did. All of them were really good players but they also had that experience too. Those of us who were already there looked at them and knew the club meant business. The sight of them coming in, because we all knew why they were there, raised spirits and gave us a renewed sense of focus.

“The new owners should be good for United. The timing certainly is, because I think it had reached the point where the old owner didn’t want to - or couldn’t - put any more money in If you want to build and kick on then, with the way football is now, you’ve got to have that backing.

“United are really handily placed, in third, and they’ve definitely got it in them to do it - especially now they’re hopefully going to be able to bring some new faces in. It’s important that Chris can do that, in the areas he needs, for the reasons I’ve spoken about. It helps both on and off the pitch.”