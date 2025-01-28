Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United transfer target fears dream Blades move may collapse after Wednesday ultimatum set

Jonjoe Kenny fears his dream move to Sheffield United in this transfer window may be scuppered by Hertha Berlin’s hardball stance over his immediate future, The Star understands. The former Everton right-back has made no secret of his desire to return to England this month and join the Blades, who are in the market for a fresh option in that position.

But they cannot afford to wait forever with less than a week of the transfer window remaining and, as we revealed yesterday, have set an ultimatum to the German side, informing them that they will move on to alternative targets if there is not sufficient progress in the deal by Wednesday this week. If the deal does collapse it would leave Kenny in an unfortunate position, with the right-back missing Hertha’s weekend clash with Hamburg after repeating his desire to leave the Bundesliga 2 side this month.

The defender is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to sign fresh terms, leaving the very realistic probability that Hertha will lose him for free in a few month’s time. United and Kenny had expected that to soften their stance in terms of his future but they have stood firm, with reports in Germany suggesting they are demanding €2m for the former England U21 international.

As we reported recently, officials at United were confident that Kenny would be a Blade by the end of the window but negotiations have not moved as smoothly as expected, leading United to issue the ultimatum recently. The Blades need right-back reinforcements with Femi Seriki injured again and Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist struggling for form, suffering his poorest game in a Blades shirt yet in Friday night’s home defeat to Hull City.

A week ago, Kenny took the unusual step of conducting an interview with Sky Germany outlining his desire to move to Bramall Lane this month. “Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” Kenny said. “I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal. It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do.

“Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together. [United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”