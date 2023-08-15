There are just over two weeks until the closure of the summer transfer window - 17 days that could go a long way towards shaping Sheffield United’s season.

Their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday highlighted where they currently are, both in terms of quality and quantity, with the side that started against Roy Hodgson’s side weaker than the one that got them promoted last season. The signing of Gus Hamer from Coventry City goes some way towards redressing that balance but there is still work to be done before the window slams shut on September 1 at 11pm.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made his aim perfectly clear. He wants players who can come in and immediately have an impact on the first XI, rather than just boosting the squad for the sake of signings, and has identified athleticism as an area of priority. “In the Premier League, there’s athleticism all over. We know that,” Heckingbottom said after the Palace game.

“We want to recruit that. We have done in certain positions and we want more of it. We need to. That’s the aim, that’s the goal. We know we’ve lost players either the loans or the sales and I think it’s going to be key. Three of our next five are at home and every time we’re not as strongest as we can possibly be, it’s a missed opportunity. I would love to have the players in ages ago, but it’ll take as long as it takes.”

Tommy Doyle continues to be a name on the lips of many Blades fans after his successful loan spell at Bramall Lane last season, alongside Manchester City teammate James McAtee. Premier League regulations have ruled out the chances of another double-deal while the Blades are in the top flight and Doyle’s salary at the Etihad has always made a permanent deal unlikely, but another loan is very much on the cards.

Heckingbottom remains in regular contact with City over Doyle, and has also been linked with his teammate Cole Palmer. But Palmer and McAtee have both been named in City’s squad for their Super Cup clash with Seville this week - with Doyle omitted. That has been interpreted in some quarters as a sign that Doyle does not feature in Pep Guardiola’s plans for the upcoming season, giving United further encouragement that he may return before the end of the deadline.

Heckingbottom has been clear from the outset that he may have to wait to fill the two domestic loan spots at his disposal, as United’s fellow Premier League sides look to complete their own business. Carney Chukwuemeka, another reported target, featured for Chelsea against Liverpool at the weekend while Mason Holgate, the Everton defender who has previously hailed Heckingbottom as one of the main mentors in his career from their time working together at Barnsley, is a loan target for Championship new-boys Southampton.

United have also revisited their interest in Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who they hoped to bring to Bramall Lane on loan in January before their plans were scrapped due to budget restrictions. Archer instead went to Middlesbrough and scored 11 times in 20 league games but has reportedly been made available for a move this window. Fellow Premier League new boys Luton Town also want Archer on loan, as do a number of clubs in the Championship, but the player is understood to prefer a top-flight move - which could play into United’s hands.

The Blades could not afford Archer in January but their financial landscape has changed, with the proceeds of Ndiaye’s sale to Marseille topping up what was left of their transfer budget following the arrivals of Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci, Benie Traore, Auston Trusty, Vinicius Souza and Hamer. Owner Prince Abdullah promised Heckingbottom the funds from the sales of Ndiaye and Berge, with United subsequently moving quickly to secure Hamer after Berge left for Burnley.

United undoubtedly need firepower at the top of the pitch, having given Premier League debuts to Will Osula and Traore against Palace and brought on teenager Antwoine Hackford for his second United appearance off the bench in the second half. Daniel Jebbison and Rhian Brewster remain sidelined but Heckingbottom will hope to have Oli McBurnie back available soon after a foot injury sustained in pre-season.

Heckingbottom was interested in Archer’s former Boro teammate Chuba Akpom, last season’s Championship top goalscorer with 28 goals, and the Blades submitted a bid. But the former Arsenal man is now set to sign for Ajax after travelling to Amsterdam to undergo a medical earlier this week following the agreement of a fee worth an initial £10m.

The Blades boss will be desperately hoping that no more of his key men are prized away before the deadline, after losing his star players Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge so close to the start of the season. United’s position with both was significantly weakened due to both being in the final year of their contract, a situation that around a dozen of their former teammates also find themselves in. United are understood to have options in their favour on a number of those, but the likes of Wes Foderingham and McBurnie are in the final 12 months of their deals having seen their options exercised earlier this summer.

Towards the end of the window United may also look at allowing some of their talented youngsters to depart on loan. Harrison Neal made the switch to newly-promoted League One side Stevenage yesterday for the season, with the likes of Andre Brooks and Louie Marsh earmarked for potential loan moves if United’s own transfer business falls into place.