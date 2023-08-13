Port Vale boss Andy Crosby paid tribute to Sheffield United loanee Oliver Arblaster’s “mentality and quality” after his man-of-the-match display against Reading yesterday, the day after his grandfather passed away.

Arblaster described his grandfather as his “best friend” in an emotional social media tribute, alongside photos of the pair.

Ben Garrity’s second-half sealed all three points for Vale and Crosby, a former United assistant manager under Nigel Adkins, singled out 19-year-old Arblaster for particular praise after the game.

“I also need to speak about Oliver, who unfortunately lost his grandad last night,” Crosby said. “He’s not been well for a while and for the kid to go and produce that level of performance, is testament to his mentality and his quality. It’s a really good tribute to his grandad.” Posting on social media, Arblaster said: “What a huge win from the lads today, and support from the fans. The MOTM today was for my best friend my Grandad.