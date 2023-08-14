Manchester City have given another indication that Sheffield United transfer target Tommy Doyle does not feature in their immediate plans for the current season, after the youngster’s name was omitted from their travelling party for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla in Athens.

After winning the Champions League last season City’s squad flew to Athens earlier today ahead of Wednesday evening’s meeting with the Europa League winners at the Karaiskakis Stadium. Key City names absent from the 22-man squad included Kevin De Bruyne, who has a hamstring injury, and fellow midfielder Bernardo Silva - but there was still no room for Doyle, who spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane to help United win promotion to the Premier League.

Blades fans are desperate to see the 21-year-old, who helped England to U21 Euros glory over the summer to cap a remarkable season, return to United for their Premier League campaign. The player himself is also keen to test himself at top-flight level, telling The Star at the back end of last season that he doesn’t see himself returning to City’s U23 set up and wants to play first-team football again in the coming months.

While fellow Lane favourite James McAtee, who also spent last season on loan with Paul Heckingbottom’s side, was on the plane to Athens with Pep Guardiola’s side, Doyle’s omission has been interpreted as another signal that he does not feature in Guardiola’s immediate first-team plans.

Although United would love to seal a deal for Doyle on a permanent basis, the player’s salary at the Etihad would make any such deal difficult - especially with United insisting on relegation clauses which would reduce a player’s remuneration if they lost their Premier League status, in a bid to protect the club’s financial health.

Speaking to City’s official website earlier this summer about his time at Bramall Lane, Doyle described it as “priceless”, adding: You’re always apprehensive of going to new places and there are always nerves, but the lads, the staff and everyone were amazing.

“It’s a proper homely club and the fans were incredible and really good with me. It was a place I loved being at. It was unbelievable and I was so happy to win promotion. I’m just thankful to Hecky, the manager, and Sheffield United for bringing me in. I went there to play and thankfully that’s what happened. The lads there are brilliant with a lot of experience which is what you need. I think there was a fine balance of fearless youth and wise heads which helped us massively.

“I’ve always said I’m confident in my own ability and that I can get into teams, but there was a respect level there for the lads and what they’ve done in the league. I always give 100 per cent into what I’m doing and I said that in one of my first interviews when I was there. I said: ‘I might be contracted to Manchester City, but at the moment I’m a Sheffield United player and I’ll give everything I have to make the team succeed’.”

Cole Palmer, who has also been linked with a potential move to Bramall Lane this season, has also been named in City’s Super Cup squad, alongside Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and former Blade Kyle Walker. Sheffield-born Walker is set to sign a contract extension in the coming days, according to reports, following a summer of interest from Bayern Munich after he entered the final 12 months of his Etihad deal.